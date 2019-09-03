XOMA to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) announced today its Chief Executive Officer, Jim Neal, will present an update about the company’s business at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, in New York, New York. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:00AM ET, and can be accessed via a live webcast on the investor relations page of XOMA’s website at www.xoma.com or by clicking http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/xoma/ . An archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

About XOMA Corporation

XOMA has built a significant portfolio of products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The Company’s portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas. Many of these licenses are the result of XOMA’s pioneering efforts in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. The Company’s royalty-aggregator business model includes acquiring additional licenses to partner-funded programs. For more information, visit www.xoma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements/Explanatory Notes

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the potential of XOMA’s portfolio of partnered programs and licensed technologies generating substantial milestone and royalty proceeds over time. These statements are based on assumptions that may not prove accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to certain risks inherent in the biotechnology industry, including those related to the fact that our product candidates subject to out-license agreements are still being developed, and our licensees may require substantial funds to continue development which may not be available; we do not know whether there will be, or will continue to be, a viable market for the products in which we have an ownership or royalty interest; we may not be successful in entering into out-license agreements for our product candidates; if our therapeutic product candidates do not receive regulatory approval, our third-party licensees will not be able to manufacture and market them. Other potential risks to XOMA meeting these expectations are described in more detail in XOMA’s most recent filing on Form 10-K and in other SEC filings. Consider such risks carefully when considering XOMA’s prospects. Any forward-looking statement in this press release represents XOMA’s views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. XOMA disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

EXPLANATORY NOTE: All references to “portfolio” in this press release are to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with drug products in development. All references to “assets” in this presentation are to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with individual drug products in development.

