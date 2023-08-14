Provides Engineering, Supply Chain and Procurement Colleagues With Visibility Into Existing Projects

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today unveiled a new cloud-based collaboration tool that lets employees at the same company manage projects within Xometry’s AI-powered platform.

The new dashboard provides engineering, procurement and supply chain colleagues with visibility into existing projects. An important addition to Xometry’s online marketplace, the dashboard helps streamline order management, increase efficiency and drive data-based decision-making.

“Our new dashboard further accelerates Xometry’s continued adoption into the enterprise and supports a growing number of clients who rely on us to strengthen their supply chains and provide additional capacity for large-volume production runs,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry CEO. “With it, our customers can manage the production of individual parts to entire supply chain projects, empowered by data and insights that help them drive real-time decision-making.”

The dashboard was announced on the company’s second quarter 2023 earnings call on Wednesday, Aug. 9 and is in beta with large companies. It will be widely available later this year. Its introduction also comes on the heels of other recent innovations, including the continued expansion of Xometry’s AI-powered marketplace .

Xometry’s two-sided marketplace is playing a vital role in the rapid digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, connecting enterprise buyers with manufacturers who build the big ideas that fuel the global economy. Xometry’s proprietary technology shortens development cycles, drives efficiencies within corporate environments and helps stabilize supply chains to make them more resilient. Xometry’s product portfolio includes its industry leading digital marketplace, popular Thomasnet.com industrial sourcing platform and cloud-based tools, including Workcenter, a manufacturing execution system that helps small and medium manufacturers digitize every aspect of their shop.

Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the $2.4 trillion manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to access global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to quickly and effectively analyze complex parts in real-time, match buyers with the right suppliers globally and provide accurate pricing and lead times. Through its extensible marketplace, Xometry continuously scales its offerings, delivering an ever-expanding menu of manufacturing capabilities. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

