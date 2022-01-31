Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Xometry Announces Proposed $250 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

Xometry Announces Proposed $250 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xometry, Inc. (“Xometry”) (XMTR), a leading digital marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced its intent to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $250 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) in a private placement (the “Offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Xometry also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

The Notes will be general unsecured obligations of Xometry and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. Upon conversion, Xometry will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of Xometry’s Class A common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Xometry’s Class A common stock, at its election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the Offering. 

Xometry expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes and for acquisitions of, or strategic investments in, complementary businesses, products, services or technologies. 

The Notes and shares of Xometry’s Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of the Notes, if any, have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification thereof under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements concerning the proposed terms of the Notes, the size of the proposed Offering of the Notes, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the Offering. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from Xometry’s plans, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Xometry and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and Xometry disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Xometry

Xometry (XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity.

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne
240-335-8132
Shawn.Milne@Xometry.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Hutchison for Xometry
415-583-2119
Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.