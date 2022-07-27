Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Xometry Applauds Senate Passage of Historic CHIPS and Science Act

Xometry Applauds Senate Passage of Historic CHIPS and Science Act

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Randy Altschuler, the CEO of Xometry, today commended the U.S. Senate passage of the CHIPS and Science Act.

Altschuler said: “We applaud the Senate’s passage of the CHIPS and Science Act and look forward to the bill’s passage in the House and its eventual signature by President Biden. A strong American manufacturing sector is crucial to our economy and our national security. We’re especially pleased to see the bill’s investments in robotics, automation, digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, and, especially, in skills-based training for American workers. The bipartisan, public-private approach is the way forward to re-establishing the prominence of American manufacturing and its workers for generations to come.”

Altschuler continued: “We founded Xometry to champion the industry and its more than 500,000 American manufacturers who are instrumental to the communities in which they operate and the foundation of every good and service produced here and abroad. Through our own Donor Advised Fund, we’re committed to cultivating the next generation of highly skilled workers and we’ve forged partnerships with institutions in Wisconsin and South Carolina to cover tuition for dozens of employees. We expect to make additional similar announcements with other states this summer.”

About Xometry
Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Contact:
Matthew Hutchison
Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.