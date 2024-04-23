NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered tech marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on May 9, 2024.

Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time). In addition to its press release announcing its first quarter 2024 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com .

Xometry, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

Thursday, May 9, 2024

8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific

Please dial (888) 596-4144 (US/CAN) or (646) 968-2525 (International) to listen to the call

To register please use the following Conference ID 2007915

You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the $2 trillion manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contact

Shawn Milne

VP, Investor Relations

240-335-8132

[email protected]

Media Contact

Matthew Hutchison

415-583-2119

[email protected]