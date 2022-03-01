Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Xometry to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 17, 2021

Xometry to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 17, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), a leading digital marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after market close on March 17, 2022.  

Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com on March 17, 2022.  

Xometry, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

  • Thursday, March 17, 2022
  • 5 p.m. Eastern / 2 p.m. Pacific
  • Please dial (877) 313-2061 (US/CAN) or (470) 495-9537 (International) to listen to the call
  • The conference ID is 7397803
  • You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website. 

About Xometry
Xometry (XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity.

Investor Contact:
Shawn Milne
VP Investor Relations
shawn.milne@xometry.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Hutchison for Xometry
Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.