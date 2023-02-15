ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results before the market open on March 1, 2023.

Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its fourth quarter 2022 financial results, Xometry will also provide an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com .

Xometry, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific

To register please use the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4e6bfff61f404c9fb0d3615d73de6bbd

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4e6bfff61f404c9fb0d3615d73de6bbd You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

About Xometry

Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contacts

Shawn Milne

VP Investor Relations

240-335-8132

shawn.milne@xometry.com

Media Contact

Matthew Hutchison for Xometry

Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com