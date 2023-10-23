NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on November 9, 2023.
Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its third quarter 2023 financial results, Xometry will also release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com.
Xometry, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call
- Thursday, November 9th, 2023
- 8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific
- To register please use the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1d244cfd8ee84a47a1618245cd6518fb
- You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call
The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.
About Xometry
Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the $2.4 trillion manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to access global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to quickly and effectively analyze complex parts in real-time, match buyers with the right suppliers globally and provide accurate pricing and lead times. Through its extensible marketplace, Xometry continuously scales its offerings, delivering an ever-expanding menu of manufacturing capabilities. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.
Investor Contact:
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
Shawn.Milne@Xometry.com
Media Contact:
Matthew Hutchison
VP, Global Corporate Communications
Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com
- LIVEVOX SHAREHOLDER ALERT (LVOX) – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. - October 23, 2023
- Xometry to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On Nov. 9, 2023 - October 23, 2023
- SEED Therapeutics, a BeyondSpring Subsidiary, Appoints Mr. Ko-Yung Tung to the Board of Directors - October 23, 2023