Xos, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xos, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and powertrains, and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 results after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 6:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

What: Date of Xos 1Q 2022 Financial Results and Q&A Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://investors.xostrucks.com/

Dial-in Number: 1-855-327-6837 (domestic); +1-631-891-4304 (international)

Replay: A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, +1-412-317-6671. The pin number for the replay is 10019042. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 19, 2022.

About Xos, Inc.
Xos is a leading original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 200 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

Contacts:
Xos Investor Relations
investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations
press@xostrucks.com

