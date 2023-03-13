LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 operating results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time that same day. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1594140&tp_key=fecc44d4f0 U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 1-844-826-3033 International Dial In: 1-412-317-5185 Conference ID: 9123957

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Wednesday, April 12, 2023. To access the replay, please call 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 10174969. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company’s website.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

Contacts

Xos Investor Relations

investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations

press@xostrucks.com