Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Xos, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Xos, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of 100% battery-electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 operating results on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time that same day. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date/Time: Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1561740&tp_key=11c798a9e4
U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 1-800-950-1454
International Dial In: 1-416-981-9034

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format within the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website.

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Thursday, August 25, 2022. To access the replay, please call 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 22019832. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company’s website.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 commercial electric vehicles and powertrains and provides charging infrastructure and fleet management software for fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 200 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

Contacts

Xos Investor Relations

investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations

press@xostrucks.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.