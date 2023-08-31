Xos has successfully demonstrated the capability of the Xos Hub across multiple use cases and electric vehicles in California

The Xos Hub™ charges three Wiggins E-Bulls During a demonstration at SSA Pacific, Inc., three Wiggins E-Bulls were charged simultaneously using the Xos Hub™ mobile charging unit.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric, zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, powertrains, and charging infrastructure, sent the Xos Hub™(“the Hub”) up the West Coast this month to promote its capabilities across multiple use cases.

The Hub is a rapidly deployable, mobile charging solution that enables flexible and scalable access to DC fast charging without the need for permanent infrastructure. Capable of charging up to 5 vehicles at one time and conveniently packaged on a standard trailer, the Hub can be hauled to various locations and extend the range of electric routes, or can be used at facilities which don’t have chargers to quickly deploy electric vehicles and to store energy to avoid peak-time charges.

For the first stop, the Hub spent several weeks with a major parcel delivery company to charge not only Xos 100% battery-electric stepvans but other makes of electric stepvans as well. “This is an excellent example of how we are able to provide charging solutions for existing fleets that are looking for ways to transition from diesel to electric vehicles,” said Dakota Semler, CEO and Co-founder of Xos.

Next, the Hub stopped at SSA Pacific, Inc. in West Sacramento where it successfully charged three E-Bull fork-lifts manufactured by long-term Powered By Xos™ customers, Wiggins Lift Co . “We were thrilled to be able to showcase the capabilities of our mobile charging unit in this setting,” said Semler. “It was a great opportunity for us to demonstrate how our product can meet the needs of many different types of customers.”

Finally, the mobile charging unit made its way to Northern California to charge fully autonomous electric passenger vehicles used for public transportation as well as traditional electric passenger vehicles. “This was a great demonstration of how flexible our product is,” said Semler. “The fact that we could support such a wide range of applications shows just how powerful our technology is.”

The purpose of the demo tour with The Xos Hub was to spark interest among potential customers all with different classes and types of electric vehicles, demonstrating the mobile charging unit’s power and adaptability. Each demo was successful and interoperability was established with each of the vehicle types during the demonstration.

By providing flexible solutions for fleets transitioning from traditional internal combustion engines to fully electric vehicles, Xos is helping decarbonize commercial transportation with ease while facilitating a seamless transition for fleet owners along their journey towards electrification.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com .

