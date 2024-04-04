LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading electric truck manufacturer and fleet electrification services provider, is excited to announce the release of the 2024 Xos SV Stepvan. This latest model boasts a range of new features and improvements, making it the most advanced and versatile stepvan from Xos to date.

“We are constantly striving to improve and innovate our designs to meet the needs and comfort of our customers and drivers,” said Xos CEO, Dakota Semler. “The 2024 Xos SV Stepvan is a testament to our commitment to providing top-of-the-line electric commercial vehicles.”

One of the key changes for the 2024 model year is the addition of ABS with hill hold, providing drivers with enhanced control on the road. The Stepvan also now comes equipped with low-speed noise generators, to alert pedestrians and other vehicles of the vehicle’s presence.

In addition to these enhancements, the 2024 Xos SV Stepvan also offers improved driver comfort. The new tilt and telescoping steering column allows for a more personalized driving experience, while additional heater and AC configurations cater to extreme weather conditions.

Fleet operators will also have the option to choose from lift-gate-ready kits and multiple tire options to suit the specific needs of their fleet best. This customization allows for a more tailored operation, ensuring the 2024 Xos SV Stepvan is the perfect fit for any fleet.

“We are thrilled to offer these new features and improvements for the 2024 Xos SV Stepvan,” said Semler. “We are confident that these updates will enhance the overall driving experience and make our stepvan even more versatile for a variety of businesses.”

The 2024 Xos SV Stepvan is now available for purchase. For more information, visit Xos’ website or contact a local dealer. Xos is committed to decarbonizing the commercial vehicle industry, and the 2024 Xos SV Stepvan is just one example of its dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com .

