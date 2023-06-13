RF EDA Solution Accelerates Design of RF Modules, Systems Using Chip-Package-System EDA tools and IPD IP

Demonstrated Today Through Thursday at IMS in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xpeedic of Cupertino, Calif., unveiled RF EDA Solution 2023 edition today at the IEEE MTT International Microwave Symposium (IMS) here, showcasing its ability to accelerate the design of highly integrated RF modules and systems using its differentiating chip-package-system EDA tools and mass-production proven Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) IP.

The RF Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Solution includes XDS, Xpeedic’s RF system-level design and simulation platform, IRIS, its on-chip passive modeling and simulation tool, and iModeler, a passive model generation tool.

XDS provides schematic design and simulation, post-layout electromagnetic simulation with both method-of-moments (MoM)- and finite-element-method (FEM)-based solver technologies, electro-magnetic (EM) circuit co-simulation and tuning/optimization. In the new 2023 edition, XDS features a new filter synthesis algorithm and supports parametric padstack and permittivity, SNP-based LC matching in Smith Chart, bondwire simulation and hierarchy design for schematic and layout.

IRIS has been widely adopted for RFIC designs and certified for advanced process nodes. In the new 2023 edition, IRIS upgrades its accelerated 3D EM solver engine with improved run time and peak memory usage.

iModeler now includes built-in MoM cap, MiM cap, inductor and transformer templates, enables parameterized result exploration using built-in templates.

Xpeedic at IMS

Xpeedic will be in Booth #1121 at the IEEE MTT International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego. Hours are today from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, from 9:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Thursday, June 15, from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Attendees can stop by the booth to schedule demos or meetings by sending email to sales@xpeedic.com.

“Overview of Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) for RF Front-end Applications” will be presented by Xpeedic Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the MicroApps Theater in Booth #2447.

About Xpeedic

Xpeedic is a leading EDA provider to accelerate designs and simulations of next generation high-frequency, high-speed intelligent electronic products. Powered by its proprietary electromagnetic, circuit, and multi-physics solver technologies, Xpeedic is addressing challenges in designing IC in advanced nodes, 3D-IC with advanced packaging, high-speed digital, and RF systems for the markets including data center, automotive, communication, mobile, and IoT. Founded in 2010, Xpeedic has offices in both U.S. and China. For more information, please www.xpeedic.com .

