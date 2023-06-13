Adoption Driven by Need for Smaller, High-Performance, Cost-Effective, Reliable Electronic Systems

Xpeedic IPDs, Development Platform Showcased Today Through Thursday at IMS in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xpeedic of Cupertino, Calif., today announced its Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) shipments surpassed an unprecedented two-billion units accomplished through its mass production-proven IPD development platform that enables proliferation of IPDs to RF front-end modules.

Xpeedic’s IPDs and IPD development platform will be showcased today through Thursday at the IEEE MTT International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in San Diego.

“This is a momentous milestone for Xpeedic,” remarks its CEO Feng Ling. “Our commitment to continue addressing RF and other significant design challenges remains unchanged.”

Adoption of Xpeedic’s IPDs is driven by the need for smaller, high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable electronic systems across various industries. Advantages of the solution include:

A rich set of IPD libraries on various IPD processes, such as high-resistivity silicon and glass for common, ready-for-mass production building blocks used in RF front-end modules.

Trusted foundry and packaging ecosystem partners supporting both quick prototype and mass production.

Home-grown electronic design automation (EDA) design flow tailored to meet specific needs for greater efficiency and productivity. Developing an in-house EDA design flow also fosters innovation and differentiation by incorporating internal design methodology that results in unique designs with competitive advantages.

A dedicated and experienced design team enabling quick turnaround for customized IPDs.

About Xpeedic

Xpeedic is a leading EDA provider to accelerate designs and simulations of next generation high-frequency, high-speed intelligent electronic products. Powered by its proprietary electromagnetic, circuit, and multi-physics solver technologies, Xpeedic is addressing challenges in designing IC in advanced nodes, 3D-IC with advanced packaging, high-speed digital, and RF systems for the markets including data center, automotive, communication, mobile, and IoT. Founded in 2010, Xpeedic has offices in both U.S. and China. For more information, please www.xpeedic.com.

