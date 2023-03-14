Award Recognizes Xpeedic’s Metis EM Simulation Tool for 2.5D/3D IC Advanced Packaging Designs

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xpeedic today was named the 2023 Herb Reiter Design Tool Provider of the Year Award recipient by 3D InCites for its Metis platform, developed to address the signal/power integrity challenges arising from the advanced packaging for 2.5D/3D IC chiplet designs.

The award will be presented today by Françoise von Trapp, Founder, 3D InCites, during the IMAPS Device Packaging in Fountain Hills, Ariz. “Xpeedic only recently appeared on our radar when the company announced it was selected by Chipletz for its smart substrate products,” says von Trapp. “We were excited to have them participate in this year’s 3D InCites Awards program for the first time and congratulate them on winning the prestigious Herb Reiter Design Tool Provider of the Year Award.”

The Metis platform’s multi-scale capability and capacity advantage enables unified EM simulation of die, interposer, and substrate without resorting to an error-prone cut-and-stitch approach used by legacy electronic design automation (EDA) tools. Its multi-mode option offers engineers a choice of speed and accuracy to cover design phases from architectural exploration to sign-off.

“As a first-time 3D Incites Award nominee, we are honored to be selected as the 3D InCites Herb Reiter Design Tool Provider Award recipient and grateful to our community for voting for us,” remarks Feng Ling, Founder and CEO of Xpeedic. “We pledge to continue working with our customers and ecosystem partners to tackle 3D IC and heterogeneous integration design challenges as leading IC companies have done by adopting Metis for next-generation HPC chip design in data center, automotive and AR/VR applications.”

The 3D InCites Awards program, now in its 10th year, recognizes industry-wide contributions in the development of heterogeneous integration and 3D technologies. A total of 36 companies from around the world all working to advance the heterogenous integration roadmap were nominated for 10 award categories. Xpeedic was the winner of the online vote and garnered enough judge votes to win in the category. The award is named for Herb Reiter, who retired in 2020 after a distinguished career as an EDA tool designer, self-proclaimed 3D evangelist, 3D InCites blogger, and proponent of heterogeneous integration.

Metis Availability and Pricing

The Metis platform and the entire Xpeedic portfolio is available now. Pricing is available upon request.

About Xpeedic

Xpeedic is a leading EDA provider to accelerate designs and simulations of next generation high-frequency, high-speed intelligent electronic products. Powered by its proprietary electromagnetic, circuit, and multi-physics solver technologies, Xpeedic is addressing challenges in designing IC in advanced nodes, 3D-IC with advanced packaging, high-speed digital, and RF systems for the markets including data center, automotive, communication, mobile, and IoT. Founded in 2010, Xpeedic has offices in both U.S. and China. For more information, please www.xpeedic.com.

