GREENWICH, Conn. , May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced that it has renewed its long-standing commitment as the official transportation partner of the Susan G. Komen® 3-Day fundraising walks through 2025.

“We’re proud to support Susan G. Komen in its work to prevent and cure breast cancer,” said Carolyn Roach, chief human resources officer at XPO. “This is a disease that affects all of us, and through partnership and community, we’re committed to making a meaningful impact by raising funds to advance research and move closer to a world without breast cancer.”

To support the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, XPO will provide trucks and drivers to all Susan G. Komen 3-Day fundraising walks for the next three years. In addition, the company will continue to provide storage for equipment, supplies and merchandise between events, and XPO trucks will display the iconic Susan G. Komen running pink ribbon.

In 2023, XPO will support the following walks:

New England, August 18-20

Denver, August 25-27

Chicago, September 8-10

Dallas Fort-Worth, October 27-29

San Diego, November 17-19

“Thanks to our partnership with XPO, we know that the 3-Day program will have the transportation services we need to make each event a success,” said Sarah Rosales, senior vice president, corporate partnerships and direct marketing for Susan G. Komen. “XPO’s steadfast commitment to our mission is a source of support for Komen as we continue our work toward finding a cure for breast cancer.”

About XPO

XPO (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 48,000 customers with 558 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.