GREENWICH, Conn., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America, today announced that 254 of its professional truck drivers reached new safety milestones in 2022: achieving one million, two million or three million miles of accident-free driving. Collectively, these drivers have covered more than 318 million accident-free miles over their careers.

Mario Harik, XPO’s chief executive officer, said, “I want to congratulate the 254 drivers who reached this impressive milestone in 2022. They join more than 2,000 other distinguished million-mile drivers at XPO and are an inspiration to our entire organization. I’m grateful for their achievements and proud of each of our 22,000 drivers, mechanics, dockworkers and other North American employees for their shared commitment to safety.”

It typically takes about nine years and nearly 20,000 hours of service for LTL drivers to reach one million miles – the equivalent of 40 trips around the Earth. In 2022, David Frazier became the first XPO driver to surpass a landmark four million accident-free miles – the best driver safety record in the company’s history.

XPO moves customers’ freight through one of the largest LTL networks in North America, with 294 terminals and approximately 13,000 professional drivers covering 99% of US zip codes as well as Canada and Mexico. The company’s integrated network operations are supported by proprietary technology that is focused on enhancing operational quality and delivering strong customer service.

