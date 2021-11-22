XPO Logistics Announces Second Annual Shoe Drive to Support Soles4Souls

Breaking News
Hundreds of XPO sites will serve as collection points in North America

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced the upcoming launch of its second annual shoe drive to benefit the non-profit organization Soles4Souls. The mission of Soles4Souls is to break the cycle of poverty for children and adults in need.

XPO’s shoe collection kicks off on Giving Tuesday, November 30, and will continue through December. Employees at over 270 XPO sites in North America will collect new or lightly used shoes, which XPO will then ship to Soles4Souls for sorting and distribution. The company has also pledged a cash donation to Soles4Souls for each pair of shoes collected.

LaQuenta Jacobs, XPO’s chief diversity officer and Soles4Souls board member, said, “The message of Giving Tuesday is that simple acts of generosity can make a lasting impact — this is at the heart of Soles4Souls as well. Our employees are excited to join forces in support of this extraordinary organization for a second year.”

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 756 locations and approximately 42,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Soles4Souls
Soles4Souls turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by putting them to good use: providing relief, creating jobs and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty. With locations across three continents, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 73 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing in 129 countries since 2006. soles4souls.org

Media Contact
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com

