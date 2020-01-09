XPO Logistics Appoints Kurt Rogers as Chief Legal Officer

Breaking News
Promotes Karlis Kirsis to senior vice president and European chief legal officer

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced the appointments of Kurt Rogers as chief legal officer and corporate secretary, and Karlis Kirsis as senior vice president and European chief legal officer. Both positions are effective February 3, 2020.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Kurt is a results-oriented leader with a talent for aligning legal functions with strategic and organizational goals. He brings extensive expertise in areas important to our strategy, including M&A, intellectual property and international law, and will be supported by Karlis’ team in Europe. We have a deep bench of transatlantic talent in place.”

Rogers joins XPO from Stericycle, Inc., a global leader in medical waste management, where he served as executive vice president and general counsel from 2017 to 2020. He was previously chief legal officer of cloud communications leader Vonage Holdings Corp. for seven years. At Stericycle and Vonage, he led the negotiation and execution of numerous strategic initiatives. Earlier, he was a partner at Bingham McCutchen LLP and at Latham & Watkins LLP, specializing in intellectual property and litigation. He received his juris doctorate degree from Cornell Law School and his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.

Kirsis, who joined XPO in 2016, has led the company’s legal matters as corporate counsel since 2017. Prior to XPO, he advised businesses on strategic transactions at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. He received his juris doctorate degree from New York University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Amherst College.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,531 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

