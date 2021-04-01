Breaking News
XPO Logistics Receives Intel Award for COVID-19 Response

GREENWICH, Conn., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has been recognized by Intel Corporation with a Supplier Achievement Award (SAA) for its COVID-19 response in 2020. Intel selects its SAA recipients annually based on an exceptional commitment to quality, performance and a collaborative approach to innovation.

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics – Europe, said, “We’re proud to receive this prestigious award from Intel, as it recognizes one of our greatest strengths — the high performance of our people and technology working together to deliver on our commitments. We thank Intel for this recognition.”

Intel’s Supplier Achievement Awards are part of its Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement program, which recognizes best-in-class levels of excellence in diversity, cost, quality, sustainability, technology, innovation, availability and safety performance.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
[email protected]

