XPO Logistics Releases Pandemic Safety Whitepaper: “Essential Support for Essential Workers”

Downloadable guide offers best practices developed by XPO for its logistics operations

GREENWICH, Conn., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a top ten global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has released a whitepaper detailing its response to COVID-19 for its logistics operations. The whitepaper, titled “Essential Support for Essential Workers,” describes measures developed by XPO to support the physical, emotional and mental health of its employees. The company has continued to operate throughout the pandemic in its role as an essential service provider.

Ashfaque Chowdhury, XPO Logistics president, supply chain – Americas and Asia Pacific, said, “COVID-19 has been an extraordinary learning curve for essential service providers that have remained open throughout the pandemic. We want to share the effective actions we’ve taken to protect our employees, as other businesses begin to reopen. Our hope is that this whitepaper will add to our industry’s knowledge bank and help safeguard communities during times of crisis.”

“Essential Support for Essential Workers” organizes XPO’s pandemic response into four categories: employee support, risk-mitigation processes, on-site preventative measures and data-driven trend analysis. The whitepaper describes how the company’s Business Continuity Response Team has been able to proactively manage pandemic-related issues using decision mapping, event triage protocols, employee benefits and other measures at over 300 logistics sites.

A PDF version of the whitepaper is available for download here .

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com