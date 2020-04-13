GREENWICH, Conn., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) will hold its first quarter conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 5, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released after market close on May 4 and made available on www.xpo.com.
Access information:
Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756
International callers: +1-201-689-7817
Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors
A replay of the conference call will be available until June 5, 2020, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13701884. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,504 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com
Contact:
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Tavio Headley, +1-203-413-4006
[email protected]
- Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Open Rise Lakewood, GTI’s Fifth Retail Location in Ohio and 43rd in the Nation, on April 13 - April 13, 2020
- Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Completion of IND-enabling Safety Studies for FTX-6058 in Sickle Cell Disease - April 13, 2020
- XPO Logistics Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, May 5, 2020 - April 13, 2020