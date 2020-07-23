Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / XPO Logistics Surveys in US and UK Show Consumers Turn to Home Improvement during COVID-19

XPO Logistics Surveys in US and UK Show Consumers Turn to Home Improvement during COVID-19

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

More than 50% of respondents report DIY projects underway amid overall surge in online purchases

GREENWICH, Conn., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a top ten global provider of supply chain solutions, has released recent survey data from the US and the UK showing consumer trends during COVID-19 through May. Notably, results indicate that 55% of respondents in the US and 56% in the UK worked on a DIY home improvement project during the pandemic. XPO is a major provider of freight transportation services to the DIY sector, where many retailers use omnichannel strategies to capture in-store and online sales.

Omnichannel models are a secular trend in the retail industry. More than 50% of XPO’s survey respondents indicated that proper social distancing and cleaning would encourage them to shop in stores again. At the same time, a majority said they will likely continue buying a range of products online after the pandemic, including appliances and other large items.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO Logistics president, transportation – North America, said, “The DIY data reflects our own experience in helping large home improvement retailers maintain supply chain continuity. Our customers need more last mile deliveries due to the shift toward e-commerce, as well as support with store inventories. We’re using our scale and technology to help them circumvent the logjams of the pandemic.” 

The surveys were conducted by independent research firm Statista from May 20-28, 2020. The results reflect responses from adults in the US and the UK, age 18 and older.

A report on the data is available here.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Erin Kurtz
+1-203-489-1586
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.