XPO Logistics Wins Shiseido Contract to Provide Omnichannel Logistics in the UK

GREENWICH, Conn., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been selected by Shiseido Company, Limited to provide omnichannel logistics services throughout the United Kingdom. Shiseido, based in Japan, is a global leader in the beauty and personal care sectors, with a 148-year heritage of blending East and West in its unique product lines.

Shiseido’s contract with XPO encompasses business-to-business replenishment of bareMinerals, NARS, Laura Mercier, SHISEIDO, Serge Lutens, Dolce&Gabbana Beauty, Narciso Rodriguez, Issey Miyake, Elie Saab and Clé de Peau Beauté brands, and UK and Ireland e-commerce fulfillment of orders for the NARS, Shiseido and bareMinerals brands.

XPO will manage Shiseido’s logistics at an 80,000-square-foot distribution center in Derby, UK, with plans to expand to 100,000 square feet over the course of the partnership. Shiseido will benefit from XPO’s digital warehouse management capabilities, including rapid start-up, accelerated throughput of e-commerce orders and data-based quality control.

XPO’s Derby distribution center is a green facility that aligns with Shiseido’s strong commitment to sustainability. The site is equipped with sensor-controlled LED lighting and uses separate recycling streams for plastic, cardboard, office paper and beverage containers. Other environmentally friendly capabilities include rainwater harvesting, solar panels for hot water, an electric vehicle charging point and bee hives that help maintain the surrounding ecosystem.

Gonta Kashio, UK chief operating officer at Shiseido EMEA, said, “After a thorough tendering process, we are pleased to have appointed XPO Logistics as our strategic order fulfilment partner. XPO has demonstrated excellent flexibility and a strong team effort despite current challenges. We look forward to experiencing the innovation and high service levels that have built XPO’s strong reputation in the UK. We are confident that XPO will enable our operation to go live on time, while adhering to current health and safety guidelines from the government.”

Gavin Williams, managing director, supply chain – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, “We are delighted to welcome Shiseido and their prestigious portfolio of brands. This partnership underscores our e-commerce expertise in the cosmetics sector. Our solutions for Shiseido are customized to support their channel strategy and continuously improve the customer experience.”

