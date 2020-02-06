XPO Logistics Wins Waitrose & Partners Contract for Multi-Service Regional and National Distribution

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has been selected by Waitrose & Partners to operate two key UK distribution hubs on Waitrose’s Milton Keynes campus.

Under the arrangement, XPO will operate the Magna Park Waitrose & Partners national distribution center and Brinklow regional distribution center for the food retail division of John Lewis Partnership, Britain’s largest employee-owned retailer. XPO will be responsible for warehouse operations and transport at these two sites.

The Magna Park national distribution centre has approximately 950,000 square feet of ambient warehouse space. Brinklow divides 320,000 square feet between chilled, frozen and ambient space for fast-moving SKUs. XPO will manage the picking and dispatch of an estimated 93 million cases per year at Magna Park and 50 million cases at Brinklow.

Mark Robinson, director, supply chain for the John Lewis Partnership, said, “XPO brings exceptional expertise and experience in omnichannel distribution. We look forward to working with them to implement their plans for two sites that continue to play an integral role within our supply chain network.” 

Gavin Williams, managing director, supply chain – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, “Our team is excited to collaborate with Waitrose & Partners on ways to optimize the operations under our management at Milton Keynes, with a commitment to continuous improvement. We have developed a well-defined plan for driving efficiencies across multiple services, as we prepare to welcome more than 1,500 new colleagues in the summer.”

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,531 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

