XPO Logistics Wins Waitrose & Partners Contract for Multi-Service Regional and National Distribution

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has been selected by Waitrose & Partners to operate two key UK distribution hubs on Waitrose’s Milton Keynes campus.

Under the arrangement, XPO will operate the Magna Park Waitrose & Partners national distribution center and Brinklow regional distribution center for the food retail division of John Lewis Partnership, Britain’s largest employee-owned retailer. XPO will be responsible for warehouse operations and transport at these two sites.

The Magna Park national distribution centre has approximately 950,000 square feet of ambient warehouse space. Brinklow divides 320,000 square feet between chilled, frozen and ambient space for fast-moving SKUs. XPO will manage the picking and dispatch of an estimated 93 million cases per year at Magna Park and 50 million cases at Brinklow.

Mark Robinson, director, supply chain for the John Lewis Partnership, said, “XPO brings exceptional expertise and experience in omnichannel distribution. We look forward to working with them to implement their plans for two sites that continue to play an integral role within our supply chain network.”

Gavin Williams, managing director, supply chain – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, “Our team is excited to collaborate with Waitrose & Partners on ways to optimize the operations under our management at Milton Keynes, with a commitment to continuous improvement. We have developed a well-defined plan for driving efficiencies across multiple services, as we prepare to welcome more than 1,500 new colleagues in the summer.”

