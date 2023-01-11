GREENWICH, Conn. , Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, has announced the renewal of its platinum partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking for 2023.

Mario Harik, XPO’s chief executive officer, said, “Our safety culture at XPO has taken on a new dimension through the training developed by Truckers Against Trafficking. Human trafficking is a hidden crime, and the LTL industry is in a position to be part of the solution. Through our partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking, our drivers can potentially save lives.”

The announcement coincides with National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and marks another milestone in the company’s anti-trafficking training for its drivers. In 2022, approximately 4,500 XPO employees learned how to spot signs of human trafficking by completing a training certification program. Truckers Against Trafficking tailored the content for short-haul LTL and local trucking operators.

Esther Goetsch, executive director of Truckers Against Trafficking, said, “XPO exemplifies how the trucking industry can be a force for good in combatting human trafficking. By championing our training in their national operations, XPO mobilizes thousands of drivers to support this important cause.”

An estimated 50 million individuals worldwide are victims of human trafficking at any given time. Truckers Against Trafficking is engaging the transportation sector to report suspected abuse through channels such as the National Human Trafficking Hotline . Approximately 1.4 million truck and bus drivers have completed Truckers Against Trafficking training to date.

