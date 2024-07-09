GREENWICH, Conn., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO (NYSE: XPO) will hold its second quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 1, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released earlier that morning and made available on www.xpo.com.
Access information:
Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756
International callers: +1-201-689-7817
Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors
A replay of the conference call will be available until August 31, 2024, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13747657. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.
About XPO
XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 18 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves approximately 52,000 customers with 610 locations and 39,000 employees in North America and Europe, with headquarters in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.
Investor Contact
Brian Scasserra
+1 617-607-6429
[email protected]
Media Contact
Jaycie Cooper
+1 475-400-5003
[email protected]
