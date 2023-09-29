GREENWICH, Conn. , Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO (NYSE: XPO) will hold its third quarter conference call and webcast on Monday, October 30, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released earlier that morning and made available on www.xpo.com .

Access information:

Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756

International callers: +1-201-689-7817

Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 29, 2023, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13741540. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors .

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 49,000 customers with 562 locations and 37,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

