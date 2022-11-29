GREENWICH, Conn. , Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of less-than-truckload transportation in North America, has announced that its third annual Soles4Souls shoe drive is underway and will run through December 31. Soles4Souls turns shoes and clothing into opportunities for people around the world.

XPO has designated 142 of its largest US sites to serve as collection points for new or gently used shoes donated by employees and the public. The company will transport the shoes to Soles4Souls for distribution, and has pledged a cash donation for each pair of shoes collected.

LaQuenta Jacobs, XPO’s chief diversity officer and Soles4Souls board member, said, “We launched our shoe drive on Giving Tuesday to call attention to the importance of collective acts of kindness. Soles4Souls has set a goal of providing shoes to a million and a half homeless children in the United States. Our employees want to make their impact as large as possible.”

