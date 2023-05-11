NEW YORK, NY, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading manufacturer of digital drawing tools, XPPen, has announced the release of its latest product lineup, which includes the highly anticipated X3 Pro digital pen. This groundbreaking product marks a significant milestone for the industry as it boasts a remarkable 16384 pressure sensitivity feature.

The X3 Pro sets a new standard in the digital drawing tools industry by providing artists and designers with the highest pressure sensitivity available on the market. This feature ensures that they can enjoy greater precision and accuracy when working with digital drawing tools. With the X3 Pro, users can achieve even more control and detail in digital artwork, leading to higher-quality designs and illustrations.

Prior to the X3 Pro, the highest pressure sensitivity available was around 8192. XPPen’s latest offering doubles that number, making it a game-changer for professionals and amateurs alike. This feature is sure to make the X3 Pro a must-have for anyone in the industry.

In addition to its superior pressure sensitivity, the X3 Pro boasts a sleek and stylish design. It features a slim profile and a large, making it the perfect tool for professionals who require top-of-the-line performance and features in their digital workspace. Its advanced features and sleek design make it a tool that aspiring artists will want to add to their arsenal.

The X3 Pro is part of XPPen’s new product series that includes the Artist Pro and Deco Pro series products. With this new lineup, XPPen is set to revolutionize the digital drawing tools industry and provide artists and designers with the latest and greatest technology to bring their creations to life.

As XPPen continues to innovate and push boundaries in the industry, the release of the X3 Pro with its 16384 pressure sensitivity is a significant achievement for the company. It’s a game-changer for the industry and a must-have for anyone who is passionate about digital art.

About XPPen

XPPen is the most influential digital art innovation brand under the umbrella of Hanvon Ugee, a world-leading provider of digital drawing and handwriting solutions. It offers a range of products designed to enhance the creative process for artists and designers. With a focus on innovation and quality, XPPen is dedicated to providing top-of-the-line products that push the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry.

