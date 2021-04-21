XpresCheck™ Opens COVID-19 Testing Facility at San Francisco International Airport

Located pre-security at Terminal 3

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has opened a new COVID-19 testing facility at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

XpresCheck is a pop-up facility located pre-security, near the baggage claim area on the Arrivals level at Terminal 3. Nine separate testing rooms provide the capacity to administer over 500 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options include a Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test, the standard Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test, and a new Rapid PCR test in the near future.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, “We are delighted to launch XpresCheck at San Francisco International Airport. Through our trusted relationship with United Airlines, we can now offer travelers and airline employees convenient COVID-19 testing options at our on-site testing facility. Additionally, several direct flights to Hawaii originate at SFO and we are proud to be a trusted partner of Hawaiian Airlines and the state of Hawaii. As airport traffic continues to increase, we are pleased to be doing our part to make everyone feel more comfortable through this additional layer of safety.”

Lori Augustine, United Airlines’ Vice President of Airport Operations at SFO, said, “We’re thrilled to offer United customers traveling through San Francisco yet another testing option – this time, conveniently located before security inside our terminal – to help them meet the entry requirements at their final destination. United customers will be able to easily upload their test results into Travel-Ready Center and start their travel with peace of mind.”

“We welcome the addition of an XpresCheck™ COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Facility at SFO,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “As the first airport in the U.S. to launch an onsite rapid testing capability, we understand the importance of giving travelers convenient on-airport testing options. We thank both United Airlines and the XpresSpa Group for bringing this concept to SFO.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at thirteen locations in eleven airports: Boston Logan International Airport (2), Denver International Airport, Dulles International Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Reagan National Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

About United Airlines

United’s shared purpose is “Connecting People. Uniting the World.” For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United’s parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol “UAL”.

About San Francisco International Airport

SFO wants you to Travel Well. SFO works with local, state, and federal health officials to protect against COVID-19. Measures include enhanced cleaning protocols, hundreds of hand sanitizer stations, physical barriers, face coverings for everyone, and physical distancing. To learn more visit flysfo.com/travel-well.

SFO offers nonstop service to Asia, South Pacific, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and across the United States. For up-to-the-minute departure and arrival information, airport maps and details on shopping, dining, cultural exhibitions, ground transportation and more, visit www.flysfo.com. Follow us on www.twitter.com/flysfo and www.facebook.com/flysfo.

