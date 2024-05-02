Pilot program designed to expand service offerings and drive revenue growth

NEW YORK, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), an authority in wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced the introduction of IV hydration drip therapy at its Miami International Airport (MIA) XpresSpa® location. In partnership with Revitalize IV Lounge (“Revitalize”), the new service, which offers a fast and efficient way to deliver vitamins, minerals, and amino acids directly into the bloodstream, is available in MIA’s North Terminal, Concourse D, Gate D-11.

“A popular and effective treatment to replenish our body’s essential nutrients, IV hydration drip therapy is a compelling addition to our XpresSpa menu of services and provides yet another opportunity to drive more revenue at higher margins,” said XWELL CEO, Scott Milford. “Miami is a great location for us to pilot Revitalize’s IV drips, with the intention of expanding to other U.S. markets.”

IV hydration drip therapy ensures rapid absorption and replenishment of fluids and helps to boost energy levels, aid in recovery from jet lag, and enhance recovery from illness or strenuous activity. The XpresSpa location in Miami currently offers four IV hydration drip therapy options to its customers:

Jet Lag Xpress: A blend of trace minerals and B-complex vitamins help regulate circadian rhythm sleeping patterns, boost mental performance, and help travelers stay sharp and focused.

Myer's Cocktail: The perfect blend of multivitamins and hydration, it helps alleviate chronic symptoms like inflammation, muscle pain, fatigue, and stress.

Ultimate Xpress: This potent vitamin blend enhances the immune system, detoxifies the body, increases energy levels, and restores hydration.

Xpress Recovery: Get instant hangover relief with a high dose of vitamins and minerals that help hydrate the body and replenish electrolytes.

XpresSpa’s IV hydration drip therapies can be administered in as little as 20 minutes with prices starting at $220 per session.

The introduction of Revitalize’s IV hydration drip therapies in Miami underscores recent growth across the XWELL portfolio including the launch of Clockwork MiNiCURE robotic manicures at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS), Miami International Airport (MIA) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), the introduction of Stretch services, and the expansion of fully autonomous massage chairs by HydroMassage and Human Touch®. XWELL also recently opened an XpresSpa location in Abu Dhabi and announced plans to open a tech-forward, labor-lite location in New York City’s Penn Station.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global wellness holding company operating multiple brands: XpresSpa®, Treat™, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.

XpresSpa and its Treat brand are leading retailers of wellness services and related products, with 34 locations in 15 airports globally.

Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques, with three locations currently operating.

XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “seeks,” “future,” “continue,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events, including the Company’s current plans and expectations relating to the business and operations and future store openings for Naples Wax Center, are based upon information available to XWELL as of today’s date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

