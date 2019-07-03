XpresSpa Issues Public Statement in Response to Second Lawsuit Made By Disgruntled Founders of the Company

Breaking News
First Lawsuit Had Already Been Dismissed

NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a health and wellness holding company, today publically responded to a lawsuit brought by Moreton Binn and Marisol Binn with the following statement:

“After the Binns’ first lawsuit against XpresSpa was dismissed by the court, these same disgruntled founders, who were terminated by the Company because of the many improprieties that they committed, now bring yet another frivolous lawsuit. Once again, their claims are completely without merit and made in an effort to undermine XpresSpa, Board members, and the Company’s lender.”

“It is also unfortunate that attempts have been made to tarnish the reputation of select Board members and external partners like Brian Daly, managing partner of B3D, to whom we owe a great deal of gratitude for his ongoing support of the business at critical times over the years. Brian Daly and his company B3D are a sterling example of a respected lender who has repeatedly stepped up and provided financing and amended existing agreements to keep XpresSpa viable for its employees and shareholders alike.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related products, with 55 locations in 23 airports globally, as well as one off-airport spa at Westfield World Trade Center in New York City. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as exclusive luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa serves almost one million customers per year at its locations in the United States, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com

