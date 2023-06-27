TOPSFIELD, Mass., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — XSurgical Inc., an artificial intelligence surgical robotics company, today announces it will host a Q&A webinar on July 11 at 11 a.m. PDT, hosted by co-founder and CEO Dr. Gianluca De Novi and Chairman of the Board Michele Marzola. The objective of the online event will be to discuss Xsurgical as a business, as well as the company’s equity crowdfunding raise on Netcapital.

XSurgical is bringing an innovative, unique approach to the surgical robotics industry. The company’s mission is to democratize surgical robotics by creating a versatile platform accessible to anyone worldwide. The company aims to increase the quality and number of robotic procedures by offering a modular, open-architecture surgical robot.

Those interested in learning more can access the webinar here .

The surgical robotics market is valued at $15 billion-$20 billion annually (2022). To date, XSurgical has raised approximately $6 million.

About XSurgical

XSurgical’s system uses AI and machine learning to perform a range of procedures with precision and accuracy, while remaining affordable and easily deployable. By aiming to offer these solutions, XSurgical is working toward making surgical robotics more cost-effective, efficient and accessible, thereby improving patient outcomes and increasing the utilization of surgical robots in a variety of environments.

Company Contact:

Dr. Gianluca De Novi

CEO

gdenovi@xsurgicalrobotics.com

857-204-2932

Boston, Massachusetts