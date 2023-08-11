XSurgical’s mission is to democratize surgical robotics by creating a versatile and more accessible platform

TOPSFIELD, Mass., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – XSurgical, an artificial intelligence surgical robotics company, announces it is holding a Webinar on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. PST to share the company’s quarterly progress and milestones. XSurgical is bringing an innovative, unique approach to the surgical robotics industry. Its mission is to democratize surgical robotics by creating a versatile platform accessible to a much wider population worldwide. The company aims to increase the quality and number of robotic procedures by offering a modular, open-architecture surgical robot.

This online event will feature XSurgical co-founder and CEO Dr. Gianluca De Novi, Chairman of the Board Michele Marzola, and new Board of Advisors member Arnon Krongrad. Attendees will learn about the company’s progress in developing its surgical robot, as well as milestones and traction achieved to date. The company’s technology will bring the expertise and skills of the surgeon to perform complex, minimally invasive surgical procedures with precision and accuracy even in remote locations.

To learn more and to register for the Aug. 24 webinar, please visit here .

The surgical robotics market was estimated to be worth $8.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $18.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2027, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets. To date, XSurgical has raised approximately $6 million.

About XSurgical

XSurgical’s system uses AI and machine learning to perform a range of procedures with precision and accuracy, while remaining affordable and easily deployable. By aiming to offer these solutions, XSurgical is working toward making surgical robotics more cost-effective, efficient and accessible, thereby improving patient outcomes and increasing the utilization of surgical robots in a variety of environments.

Company Contact:

Dr. Gianluca De Novi

CEO

gdenovi@xsurgicalrobotics.com

857-204-2932

Boston, Massachusetts

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com