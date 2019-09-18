Xtant Medical Showcases Continued Innovation with Three New Product Introductions at NASS 2019

Intice™-C Xtant Medical’s Intice™-C Titanium Cervical Interbody Spacer

BELGRADE, Mont., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, plans to introduce three new products at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 2019 Annual Meeting, which will be held September 25 – 28 in Chicago. Meeting attendees can visit Booth #2916 to learn about Xtant Medical’s latest product innovation.

Kevin Brandt, Chief Commercialization Officer of Xtant Medical, said, “Even as we celebrate 20 years of meeting patient and physician need in the spine and orthopedic indications, we continue to develop and commercialize new products that are designed to improve clinical outcomes. The three new products that we plan to introduce at NASS 2019 expand our portfolio and provide additional spacer options that can be used to ensure that every patient receives a personalized surgical plan optmizied to provide maximal benefit. We are excited to introduce these new products to the spine orthopedic community.”

The three new products that Xtant Medical intends to release at NASS 2019 are:

Intice™–C Titanium Cervical Interbody Spacer – Utilizing a proprietary manufacturing technology, Intice-C implants provide all the biologic benefits of titanium without the related concerns of coating delamination possible with coated polyetheretherketone (PEEK) implants. With a modulus of elasticity similar to cancellous bone, the titanium architecture is designed to help mitigate concerns of stress shielding associated with rigid titanium implants. It also provides superior visualization compared with solid titanium implants.

Atrix-C Union™ Cervical Interbody Spacer – The Atrix-C Union is a cervical allograft interbody spacer that offers both cortical structural stability and a cancellous center. The combination of cortical and cancellous tissue provides an osteoconductive matrix designed to create an optimal environment for bone growth, and fusion. The Atrix-C Union allograft is available in three footprints and eight heights to accommodate a wide range of patient anatomy while providing a steady platform for fusion. Its pre-hydrated, ready-to-use packaging is tailored to reduce operating room time and increase graft strength during implantation.

Calix®-C PC Plasma Coated PEEK Implant – The latest addition to the Calix PC product line, the Calix-C PC implant offers a new 5 -12 mm footprint. Consistent with the existing Calix PC implants, the Calix-C PC combines the osteo-equivalent modulus of PEEK with the bone qualities of titanium and offers frictional titanium plasma coating on bone contact areas. With the introduction of the Calix-C PC implant, physicians and patients have more impant size options from which to choose, helping to ensure that every patient has a surgical plan optimized for his or her cervical spine needs.

Physicians and surgeons interested in learning more about these and other Xtant Medical products can visit NASS Booth 2916 or contact [email protected] .

Xtant Medical will be participating in NASS After Hours: Hands on SI Joint Workshop on Wednesday, September 25, from 3:45pm-8:00pm (Central Time).

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( www.xtantmedical.com ) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “plans,” ‘‘intends,’’ “continue,” “future,” ‘‘will,’’ similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Company’s plans to introduce three new products and their benefits. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the Company’s future operating results and financial performance; ability to increase or maintain revenue; ability to remain competitive; ability to innovate and develop new products; the effect of recent management changes and ability to engage and retain qualified personnel; government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for Company products; ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of product recalls and defects, including the recall of the Company’s Calix Lumbar Spine Implant System; timing and results of clinical studies; ability to obtain and protect Company intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; ability to retain and recruit independent sales agents and the impact of the termination of a consulting agreement with an entity that had close relationships with several of customers; ability to service Company debt and comply with debt covenants; ability to raise additional financing and other factors. Additional risk factors are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 1, 2019 and subsequent SEC filings by the Company, including without limitation its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2019. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

