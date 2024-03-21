BELGRADE, Mont., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, before the open of the financial markets on Monday, April 1, 2024.
Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Neils, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Monday, April 1 at 9:00 AM ET to review results.
Conference Details:
Conference Date: Monday, April 1, 2024 – 9:00 AM ET
Conference dial-in: 877-407-6184
International dial-in: 201-389-0877
Conference Call Name: Xtant Medical Q4 2023 Financial Results
Webcast Registration: Click Here
Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.xtantmedical.com, under “Investor Info.”
About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.
Xtant Medical’s mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.
The symbols™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.
Investor Relations Contact
David Carey
Lazar FINN Partners
Ph: 212-867-1762
Email: [email protected]
