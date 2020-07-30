BELGRADE, Mont., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the close of the financial markets on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Jensen, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Monday, August 3 at 4:30 PM ET to review results.
Conference Call Details
Date: Monday, August 3, 2020 – 4:30 PM ET
Dial-in: 877-407-6184
International dial-in: 201-389-0877
Conference Call Name: Xtant Medical Q2 2020 Financial Results
Webcast Registration: Click Here
Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.xtantmedical.com, under “Investor Info.”
About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.
Investor Relations Contact
David Carey
Lazar FINN Partners
Ph: 212-867-1768
Email: [email protected]
- Xtant Medical to Issue Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 3, 2020 - July 30, 2020
- Credit Acceptance Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results - July 30, 2020
- PROSHARES ULTRA BLOOMBERG CRUDE OIL ETF CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of the purchasers of the securities of the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF - July 30, 2020