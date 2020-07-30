Xtant Medical to Issue Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 3, 2020

Breaking News
BELGRADE, Mont., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the close of the financial markets on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Jensen, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Monday, August 3 at 4:30 PM ET to review results.

Conference Call Details
Date: Monday, August 3, 2020 – 4:30 PM ET
Dial-in: 877-407-6184
International dial-in: 201-389-0877
Conference Call Name: Xtant Medical Q2 2020 Financial Results
Webcast Registration: Click Here

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.xtantmedical.com, under “Investor Info.”

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

Investor Relations Contact

David Carey
Lazar FINN Partners
Ph: 212-867-1768
Email: [email protected]

