MMA event stream begins at 8pm ET on April 12 th from the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL

from the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL TrillerTV adds a cable-free, device agnostic streaming platform for more fans to watch XFC 50

The platform currently has more than 8 million users who can enjoy Tim Johnson vs. Darion Abbey, Pearl Gonzalez vs. Monica Medina and eight more bouts during XFC 50

DETROIT, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: CGRW) and its wholly owned subsidiary XFC Global, Inc. are proud to announce a media rights distribution agreement with Triller TV to stream the organization’s XFC 50 live mixed martial arts event.

XFC 50 will stream live on April 12, 2024, from Lakeland, Florida, to any device using TrillerTV whether it be a mobile, OTT or a SmartTV app, or via the TrillerTV.com website for $29.99.

The platform currently has over 8 million registered users. Additionally, XFC 50 will take advantage of Triller’s pay-per-view promotional capabilities across numerous platforms, including promotion on the home screen of over 7,000 smart TV models.

“A leader in combat sports streaming, Triller TV provides yet another fantastic way for MMA fans to watch XFC 50, from any device, anywhere,” said Doug Kuiper, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “Triller TV’s outstanding content promotion capabilities will help more fans discover the XFC as we continue to grow our reputation for highly entertaining and dynamic live events.”

XFC 50 features a tremendous fight card with heavyweights Tim Johnson and Darion Abbey in the Main Event, Pearl Gonzalez vs. Monica Medina in a bantamweight Co-Main Event, and local MMA star Hannah Goldy making her XFC debut in a strawweight match. The full fight card of 10 fights is available here.

The livestream will be supported by the same all-star commentators as XFC 50’s iNDEMAND pay-per-view broadcast. The team is led by Ronnie Duncan, a former sports reporter and anchor in Detroit and other major markets with more than 45 years of broadcast experience, covering blow-by-blow. Joining Ronnie with color commentary is Jessica Aguilar, a UFC and Bellator combatant who stepped into the cage 30 times during her pro MMA career. Finally, Jonny Loquasto will support the event with back-of-the-house announcing and Rhyan Neco features as ring announcer.

Tickets to attend XFC 50 live are available at XFCFight.com or at the RP Funding Center box office. Attendees can choose from a range of ticket prices starting from $25.

Fans can visit XFCFight.com for more information and for exclusive XFC-licensed merchandise. The XFC Fan Shop is now live, access directly at https://xfc.axomo.com/ or through the tab on XFCFight.com.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: CGRW) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing focused on extreme sports events. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. is the holder of an exclusive and perpetual license to the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC).

For more information, please contact:

Investors:

Zachary Mizener

[email protected]

Media:

Scott Worden

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24522cfb-edd2-4da3-bc98-34ef88c66aa6