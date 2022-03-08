Xüdle’s New Profitability Guide Helps Wineries Increase Sales in Current Economic Climate

New e-book provides wineries of all sizes with tips to improve bottom line revenue and capture the growing market of wine sales.

Xüdle’s New Profitability Guide Helps Wineries Increase Online Sales in Current Economic Climate Download your free copy at: https://hello.xudle.com/winery-guide-to-boosting-profitability-ebook

AUBURN, Ala., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the pandemic’s economic impact continues to linger, the wine industry is still bouncing back. Xüdle, a comprehensive cloud-based software for wineries , has a newly available e-book to guide winery owners and managers on weathering pandemic effects, plus how to capture projected market growth for online wine sales over the next few years.

“Before the pandemic, most wine sales were made on the tasting room floor. Now that most wineries have adapted to online sales, it’s time to focus on scaling business operations to get a bigger piece of the pie,” said Ragan Erickson, president of Xüdle.

Erickson – a seasoned wine industry expert, with 20 years of experience under her belt – nodded to the collective 75 years she and Xüdle staff share as the inspiration behind the free guide. “We see so many winery owners overwhelmed by the stress of running a business, instead of enjoying their passion. It’s our business to help wineries be profitable. So, we’ve compiled our tried-and-true tactics that will prep wineries for the growth we’re going to continue to see through 2025.”

Xüdle’s e-book focuses on only the most critical and effective resources wineries should consider to boost profitability in today’s economic climate.

“To keep up with the post pandemic shifts, wineries need to implement growth strategies now,” noted Erickson. “We created this free profitability guide to help wineries easily define that core strategy based on what we see working every day.”

To get a copy of the free e-book, please visit: https://hello.xudle.com/winery-guide-to-boosting-profitability-ebook

About Xüdle

Xüdle is a leading all-in-one software solution provider with e-commerce, wine club, point of sale, reservation, event, and inventory management that elevates guests’ experiences, boosts profitability, and minimizes the workload.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db982e9d-7f7f-476a-817c-352757676601

CONTACT: Media Contact Ragan Erickson ragan@xudle.com