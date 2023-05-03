Fully autonomous and customizable massage therapy services through WellnessSpace Brands and Human Touch® now available at seven spas

NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), an authority in health and wellness solutions for people on the go, in partnership with WellnessSpace Brands and Human Touch, manufacturers of hands-free massage equipment, have installed fully autonomous and customizable massage chairs at seven XpresSpa locations in the United States.

“We are excited to expand the use of these transformative massage chairs across our business for the benefit of people on the go,” said XWELL Chief Executive Officer Scott Milford. “Together with WellnessSpace Brands and Human Touch, we now have yet another tool to provide an oasis from the challenges of modern air travel, supplementing our talented massage professionals. Many guests are taking advantage of these new services which proves that our investment in innovation is paying off, and as our investments in new technology continue to grow, we estimate more than $1 million in incremental revenue as a result.”

Travelers passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and Miami International Airport (MIA) now have the opportunity to experience the automated massage therapy services.

Added Milford, “With the new autonomous massage chairs coupled with the newly deployed Clockwork robotic manicures, we’re demonstrating our commitment to implementing cutting-edge technology to improve the customer experience and strengthen our bottom line.”

The HydroMassage Lounge from WellnessSpace Brands utilizes water to provide users a full-body massage. The Human Touch Novo XT PRO delivers fully personalized therapy through a high-performance robotic massage with zero gravity capabilities and Cloud Touch acupressure to manipulate the body and stretch muscles. Guests will have the ability to control the duration, speed and strength of their massages.

In addition to the HydroMassage chairs available at Dubai International Airport, XWELL plans to deploy as many as 50 of the massage units across its business domestically and internationally. XWELL will continue to provide traditional massages across its spas.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresSpa®, Treat, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 35 locations in 15 airports globally.

Treat is a travel health and wellness brand and a fully integrated concept blending technology with traditional brick and mortar offerings to provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being for travelers.

XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “seeks,” “future,” “continue,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XWELL as of today’s date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings (which reports were filed under the Company’s former name, XpresSpa Group, Inc., prior to its previously announced name change effective October 25, 2022). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

