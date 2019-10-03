Breaking News
Y-COM Holdings Announces the Acquisition of Atlantic Utility

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Y-COM Holdings, LLC (“Y-COM”), a portfolio investment of Cotton Creek Capital and a leading provider of telecommunications and utility infrastructure services in the Southeast, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Cocoa, Florida-based Atlantic Utility Constructors, Inc. (“Atlantic”). Since 2002, Atlantic has been servicing Florida’s leading utilities, providing powerline installation and maintenance services throughout Central and North Florida. The acquisition provides Y-COM further capacity and capabilities in the Florida market, which continues to experience a meaningful level of infrastructure spend.

“Atlantic’s commitment to high quality and safety made it an obvious fit for Y-COM’s continued growth in the utility and power industry,” said Steve Young, President of Y-COM. “We are excited to bring the Atlantic team on board to deliver a full suite of services to our growing customer base throughout Florida.”

Y-COM provides comprehensive telecom, intelligent transportation solutions (“ITS”), water utilities, and power utilities services for customers in twelve locations throughout Florida. Post-acquisition, Atlantic will continue to be led by its current management team, including the founder.

About Atlantic
Founded in 2002, Atlantic Utility Constructors, Inc. is a provider of powerline services, operating out of facilities in Cocoa and Daytona Beach, Florida. Atlantic specializes in distribution line maintenance and installation for a variety of customers throughout Florida.

About Y-COM
Young’s Communications Co., Inc. was founded in 1972 as a contractor for performing wiring for CATV / TV coaxial cable lines; and, today operates as a comprehensive provider of infrastructure services to the telecommunications and utility sectors. Through a commitment to its customers to ensure a quality outcome, Y-COM has expanded its presence and continues to “set the standard” for excellence. For more information, visit Y-COM’s website at www.ycominc.com.

About Cotton Creek Capital
Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing between $10 million and $40 million in equity ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professionals have invested in and advised privately-held businesses for over twenty years with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek’s website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

