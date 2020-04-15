Y-mAbs enters into Worldwide Exclusive License Agreement for SADA Technology – a Novel Radioimmunotherapy Platform

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (“MSK”) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (“MIT”) for a worldwide exclusive license and research collaboration to develop and commercialize antibody constructs based on the SADA-BiDE (2-step Self-Assembly and DisAssembly-Bispecific DOTA-Engaging antibody system) Pre-targeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (the “SADA technology”), a concept also referred to as Liquid RadiationTM.

The SADA technology utilizes a targeted payload delivery method where antibody constructs assemble in tetramers and bind to the tumor target. Unbound constructs predictably disassemble into smaller antibody fragments and are excreted through the kidneys within hours after administration. In a second infusion, a radioactive payload binds to the antibody constructs to radiate the tumor. The SADA technology was invented by Nai-Kong V. Cheung, M.D., Ph.D., Mahiuddin Ahmed, Ph.D. and Brian Santich, Ph.D. and adapted for radioimmunotherapy by Steven M. Larson, M.D. and Sarah Cheal, Ph.D., all current or former MSK employees.

Under the license, Y-mAbs will initiate development of a number of constructs developed by MSK and will advance a series of the Company’s proprietary constructs. The SADA technology will also be available for sublicensing.

“I am excited to enter into this agreement with MSK and MIT to expand Y-mAbs’ antibody platform with this promising technology. We believe the SADA technology represents a new approach to pre-targeted radioimmunotherapy, which may have the potential to improve the current treatment landscape, since it enhances the therapeutic index of payload delivery,” stated Thomas Gad, Founder, Chairman, President and Head of Business Development and Strategy.

Dr. Claus Moller, Chief Executive Officer, continued, “We believe the SADA technology takes radioconjugated antibody constructs to a new level and opens a much broader usage than any other radiolabeling technology in the antibody area. The pre-targeted approach means that we expect to deliver higher doses of radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing the exposure to normal tissues. I don’t believe the tumor-to-blood standard uptake ratios obtained in animal models based on the SADA technology have ever been seen before.”

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including two pivotal-stage product candidates—naxitamab and omburtamab—which target tumors that express GD2 and B7-H3, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Drs. Cheung, Larson, Ahmed, Santich and Cheal have intellectual property rights and interests in technology licensed by MSK to Y-mAbs. Drs. Cheung and Larson also have equity interests in Y-mAbs. Dr. Ahmed is an employee of Y-mAbs. MSK has institutional financial interests related to Y-mAbs in the form of intellectual property and associated interests by virtue of licensing agreements between MSK and Y-mAbs.

