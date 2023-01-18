SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Y-mAbs Therapeutics between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until March 20, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

The action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Y-mAbs misrepresented to investors that, according to a series of meetings and other communications between Y-mAbs and the FDA, that progress was being made that would align with the FDA’s requirement to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness, sufficient for approval of omburtamab. What was unknown to investors was that the FDA had repeatedly advised Y-mAbs that the treatment of effect of omburtamab cannot be objectively established or quantified based on a comparison between Study 03-133 and an external cohort comprised of data from the Central German Childhood Cancer Registry (CGCCR) database because of substantial differences in the patient populations, and the absence of tumor response data, and that Study 101 was neither sufficiently advanced nor indicative of efficacy to justify approval. Further, Y-mAbs failed to advise investors that it had elected to submit the March 31, 2022, BLA before reaching an agreement with the FDA on the content of the application.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Y-mAbs Therapeutics class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the Y-mAbs Therapeutics class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

