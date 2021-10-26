YADRO Joins the Open Invention Network Community

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source software (OSS) and the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that YADRO has joined as a community member. According to IDC, YADRO is the market leader in enterprise storage and high-performance servers in Russia and Eastern Europe. Offering a full range of high-performance servers, storage systems and industry specific services and tools, YADRO leverages OSS to deploy best-in-class systems. By joining OIN, YADRO is demonstrating its commitment to patent non-aggression in OSS.

“High-performance enterprise computing and storage is enabled by Linux and other key open source software projects. The shared innovation generated by the open source community has enabled previously unimageable scalability and stability. OSS is essential to modern on-premises, hybrid and cloud-based environments,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “As a leader in high-performance computing and storage, we are pleased that YADRO is committed to patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies.”

“Open source platforms enable the rapid deployment of advanced computing, storage and communications solutions. We recognize the value in shared innovation, a fundamental characteristic of open source communities. OIN membership is strategically important for YADRO in terms of patents management, R&D, marketing and overall company reputation,” said Anna Egorova, Chief Delivery Officer at YADRO. “Our participation in the OIN community demonstrates our commitment to support collaborative technology development and the ongoing success of the open source software model.”

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/ .

About YADRO

YADRO is a leading, independent, full-cycle vendor and manufacturer with in-house software & hardware R&D, sales, channel, manufacturing and services capabilities. Company portfolio includes core infrastructure products and networking solutions: standard architecture servers, high-performance servers and data storage products. Global technology collaboration is the backbone of the philosophy, vision and strategy of YADRO. YADRO group are the founders, members and active participants of a number of key industrial technology consortia, including the Linux Foundation, OpenPOWER Foundation, RISC-V Foundation, Open Invention Network, OpenCAPI, SNIA, Gen-Z Consortium, PCI-SIG and many others. For more information, please visit YADRO at www.yadro.com.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,500 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

