Yahoo Debuts “Make Space for Black Voices” Campaign To Honor Black History Month

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yahoo, part of Verizon Media, today launched its “Make Space for Black Voices” campaign to honor Black History Month. The programming includes a celebratory Yahoo logo in partnership with creative artist Janel Young , as well as new video series and on-air interviews celebrating Black changemakers, and a special livestream event featuring different industry leaders. Through an emphasis on e-commerce, the campaign will also spotlight Black-owned businesses with virtual pop-up shops, dedicated hubs, as well as articles and videos on Black owners, brands and products. The coverage will last throughout the year and build upon ongoing efforts by Yahoo to provide a platform for the important voices and issues of our time.

“At Yahoo, diversity, inclusion, trust and innovation are at the heart of our values as we continue to champion timely and compelling content,” said Joanna Lambert, Head of Consumer at Verizon Media. “We hope to honor Black History Month with meaningful coverage that showcases the diverse perspectives, achievements, hardships and voices within the Black community. In 2020, we launched our dedicated Black Lives Matter content hub and we will continue to elevate these important stories beyond this celebrated month. Now more than ever, it’s imperative that we focus on the issues that matter most to our audiences and continue being a company that’s a force for change.”

Users can visit the dedicated Yahoo Black History Month hub at yahoo.com/bhm , as well as the Black Lives Matter hub at yahoo.com/blm , for content and programming across all of its brands including:

Yahoo Logo Doodle : Yahoo enlisted Pittsburgh native creative artist, painter, muralist, and community leader, Janel Young , to recreate its logo in celebration of Black History Month. The art was inspired by the campaign’s main theme to get the story from those who lived it and amplify Black voices. The logo will flip over on February 1st on the Yahoo homepage for the day, and will remain on @Yahoo social channels throughout the month.

Yahoo Life : Will launch a series of commerce articles and videos on Black owned businesses, brands and products, including a special episode of its series "My Beauty, My Way" with Tracee Ellis Ross , CEO and Founder of PATTERN, as well as a new video series, "Business in Black." Yahoo Life will also release features on Black academics, activists, and thought-leaders discussing Black History Month.

: Will launch a series of commerce articles and videos on Black owned businesses, brands and products, including a special episode of its series with , CEO and Founder of PATTERN, as well as a new video series, “Business in Black.” Yahoo Life will also release features on Black academics, activists, and thought-leaders discussing Black History Month. Yahoo News: Will run a series of posts and live streams on its TikTok account (which just hit one million followers) to cover race and equality with videos tailored to its fast-growing Gen-Z audience. Yahoo News will also devote coverage to debates that particularly impact Black communities through its 360 franchise and will focus on unique original reporting covering the new Biden administration’s plans to address racial and social justice.

Yahoo Finance : Will launch half-hour specials on the state of diversity in various industries and feature on-air interviews with Black CEOs. Yahoo Finance will also debut a new series spotlighting Black leaders discussing social justice in business, race, and education.

: Will launch half-hour specials on the state of diversity in various industries and feature on-air interviews with Black CEOs. Yahoo Finance will also debut a new series spotlighting Black leaders discussing social justice in business, race, and education. Yahoo Entertainment: Will release new videos as part of its female-focused series, “Game Changers,” featuring leading Black women in Hollywood including Issa Rae, Regina King, Kemp Powers, Leslie Odom and more.

Yahoo Entertainment: Will release new videos as part of its female-focused series, "Game Changers," featuring leading Black women in Hollywood including Issa Rae, Regina King, Kemp Powers, Leslie Odom and more.

Yahoo Special Live Event: "Black History is American History" – an open form live discussion amongst leaders within the different sectors of the Black community that will look to be a place for an honest conversation about the importance of celebrating Black history, not just within the Black community but as American history. The event will take place on February 24th on Yahoo.

Yahoo Shopping : Will have a custom landing page aggregating commerce related content from Yahoo Life, In The Know and other commerce sites that highlight Black owned businesses, brands, products and founders. Visit shopping.yahoo.com for more.

Yahoo Mail : Will release stationery themes with illustrations honoring Black icons, diversity, and colors of the Pan-African flag that users can use to personalize their emails.

Yahoo Sports : Will profile and feature leading Black voices in sports and entertainment.

Yahoo Search : Will feature editorial content from across Verizon Media's brands and have a special built-in module on search.yahoo.com aggregating Black History Month news and latest updates

Yahoo Allyship Pledge : Launched in December 2020, Yahoo will continue its partnership with Kindred and GOOD WORX on a grassroots program that brings together nonprofits, activists, thought leaders, and influencers to explore the complexities of race and embark on a collective journey towards allyship. This month, the conversation will focus on how Black History is American History, shedding light on facts not always taught in school, and encouraging influencers to educate their followers with factual information and suggestions for anti-racist actions. Follow the conversation with #YahooAllyshipPledge and #AllyshipAnd.

: Launched in December 2020, Yahoo will continue its partnership with Kindred and GOOD WORX on that brings together nonprofits, activists, thought leaders, and influencers to explore the complexities of race and embark on a collective journey towards allyship. This month, the conversation will focus on how Black History is American History, shedding light on facts not always taught in school, and encouraging influencers to educate their followers with factual information and suggestions for anti-racist actions. Follow the conversation with #YahooAllyshipPledge and #AllyshipAnd. In The Know : Will launch a Black History Month hub and a virtual pop-up shop featuring Black-owned businesses, as well as a new series “In The Know Honors: Black Changemakers,” which will celebrate Black youth making a difference. It will also roll out new episodes for its video series, “In The Know x Black Girl Podcast Presents: Enter the Chat”

Verizon Media (and Microsoft Partnership) is currently the #1 ranked US Digital Media company for Black-American viewers.

