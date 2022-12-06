Outdoor Access Initiative’s Q3 Grants Support Trail Building, Rehabilitation, Maintenance, and More

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, today announces the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) contributed more than $116,000 in grant awards for the third quarter of 2022. This latest funding cycle showcases Yamaha OAI’s mission to protect, improve, and expand access to public land for motorized and outdoor recreation through projects that build, protect, and restore access to more than 40,000 acres and 600 miles of trail for motorized recreation.

“Two of the groups funded this quarter, TreadLightly! and the Wenatchee Valley TREAD, will use OAI grants to rehabilitate OHV trails and riding areas that have been shut down following destructive wildfires. It is gratifying to deliver essential resources that restore access to public lands for OHV riders to once again enjoy,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports marketing manager. “We encourage those who manage or ride trail systems and riding areas affected by closures and damage due to storms, fires, or otherwise, to reach out to us for similar support – Yamaha’s OAI funding can make an immediate impact and even serve to match funds for larger state and federal grants.”

Projects funded in the third quarter 2022 grant cycle include:

BlueRibbon Coalition (Labyrinth Rims/Gemini Bridges, UT)

Grand Lake Trail Grooming, Inc. (Grand Lake, CO)

The Great Outdoors Fund (Beasley Knob OHV Area, GA)

LANDS Foundation (Imperial Sand Dunes Recreational Area, CA)

Range Riders ATV Club (Len Hardy Memorial Trail, Itasca County, MN)

Tread Lightly! (Cinder Hills OHV Area, AZ)

Wenatchee Valley TREAD (Mad River Trail, Entiat, WA)

The application deadline for consideration in the final funding cycle for 2022 is December 15, 2022. Riding clubs, land stewardship associations, and public land managers are encouraged to work together with Yamaha dealers to identify projects and apply for support. Visit YamahaOAI.com for submission guidelines, the Yamaha OAI grant application form, answers to most popular questions about the program, and recaps of some typical projects for inspiration.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the Powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $5 million contributed to over 400 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

Updated guidelines, application form, information, and news about the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com . For specific questions about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, call the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com , or write to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

