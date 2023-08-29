Yamaha Continues to Empower Outdoor Recreation and Conservation Across the Nation

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) has surpassed a remarkable $6 million in cumulative funding. A trailblazer in the powersports industry, Yamaha’s OAI remains steadfast in its commitment to championing and safeguarding access to lands for both motorized and outdoor recreation. Since its inception in 2008, the program has fueled the realization of over 470 projects nationwide.

Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager, shared, “Fifteen years ago, when Yamaha conceived the Outdoor Access Initiative, we foresaw the positive impact it would have on our valued customers, dedicated dealership network, and the public landscapes we enjoy today. While much work remains, we take immense pride in our contribution of over $6 million thus far. This support underscores our commitment to foster safe, sustainable riding and recreation across public lands.”

The second quarter of 2023 witnessed the endorsement of three pivotal projects in Oregon through OAI. These initiatives provide enhanced riding experiences across the Oregon Sand Dunes National Recreation Area, the Tillamook State Forest, and the Prospect OHV riding area on the Rogue-Siskiyou National Forest. The range of projects, from erecting informative wayfinding signs to constructing vital bridges and staging areas, epitomizes the essence of OAI’s dedication to lasting improvements in Oregon’s recreational opportunities. Amongst the pool of Q2 applications, 18 grants were awarded, totaling an impressive $311,355. The recipients span the following organizations:

American Sand Association Island Trails Network Inc., Alaska Bur Oak Land Trust, Iowa L.A.N.D.S., California Doe Mountain Recreation Authority, Tennessee National Forest Foundation Douglas County, Oregon Off Road Business Association Drummond Dirt & Sno-Jacks, Wisconsin ODF: Tillamook State Forest, Oregon Friends of Cow Mountain, California So. California Mountains Foundation Garland Trail Hawks ATV Club, Maine Starbuck Police Department, Minnesota Great Lot Sportsman’s Club Corp., New York Trash Dogs AZ, Inc. High Desert Keepers, California Wilderness Wheelers, Minnesota

Individuals passionate about leading projects to enhance and safeguard access to public lands for motorized and outdoor recreation are encouraged to apply for an OAI grant. Notably, this initiative has expanded to embrace Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycle group, further preserving access to public spaces for all forms of outdoor and motorized recreation.

The application deadline for the third quarter funding cycle is September 30, 2023. Yamaha welcomes the participation of OHV and bicycling clubs, land stewardship groups, and related nonprofit outdoor recreation organizations. To explore the application process, submission guidelines, and access the Yamaha OAI grant application form, visit YamahaOAI.com. The website also features an enlightening blog replete with project highlights to fuel inspiration.

Stay seamlessly connected with Yamaha through avenues such as the Yamaha Outdoors podcast, social media channels via @YamahaOutdoors, and by tracking the following hashtags: #Yamaha, #YamahaOAI, #REALizeYourAdventure, #ProvenOffRoad, and #AssembledInUSA.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $6 million contributed to over 470 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, helped children learn to ride bicycles, and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding and cycling clubs and associations, national, state, and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

Updated guidelines, an application form, and news about the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com. For specific questions about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, call the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com, or write to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

