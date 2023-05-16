Yamaha Program Recognized by Public Lands Alliance with Corporate Stewardship Award

Did you know our dealer network has been a key component to the success of the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative’s 15-year span? They’ve been integral in supporting the 450+ projects that have provided over $5-million in funding, allowing continued access to our nation’s trails and public lands. At the AIMExpo earlier this year, we had the pleasure of speaking to our powersports friends to find out what “access” means to them, as well as how Yamaha OAI has helped their local riding areas. Tune in to hear what they said, as well as how to submit a grant request for your project.

Throughout the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative’s 15-year span, the program has infused over $5-million into more than 450 projects across the U.S. These efforts have preserved entry to our nation’s public lands and trails, with the positive effects enjoyed by recreationalists, outdoorsmen and women, conservationists, adventure-seekers, and beyond. While at this year’s SHOT Show, we spoke to a few industry friends and partners about what “conservation” means to them, as well as the opportunities and needs they see for the future, and here’s what they had to say.

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Expands Kids’ Recreation Opportunities For OAI grant recipients, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative continues its support of All Kids Bike, getting students in public schools outside and helping teach them how to ride a bicycle. The $100,000 OAI grant will support activations in elementary schools across the country and help thousands of kids exercise while enjoying the great outdoors on a bike.

MARIETTA, Ga., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, today announces the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) grants for the first quarter of 2023, supporting projects and programs creating opportunities to enjoy and engage in outdoor recreation and activities, including efforts geared toward the younger generation.

“Part of the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative’s mission is to protect the future of outdoor recreation for everyone, as well as have them experiencing and appreciating it, so it was great to grant multiple applications this quarter that focused on getting kids active and outdoors,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “Additionally, Yamaha is honored to accept the Public Lands Alliance’s Corporate Stewardship Award, which acknowledged the success of the Outdoor Access Initiative in promoting and defending access to public lands for motorized and outdoor recreation.”

The Public Lands Alliance works to foster and advance its members of nonprofit partners of America’s public lands since 1977. On behalf of the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative and the program’s philanthropic efforts with public land nonprofits, nominated by the Chattahoochee Oconee National Forest, Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, received the Public Lands Alliance’s 2023 Corporate Stewardship Award, which recognizes a company that demonstrates exceptional achievement to enhance the quality of the visitor experience in America’s public lands.

For OAI grant recipients, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative continues its support of All Kids Bike, getting students in public schools outside and helping teach them how to ride a bicycle. The $100,000 OAI grant will support activations in elementary schools across the country and help thousands of kids exercise while enjoying the great outdoors on a bike. In addition, the California Outdoor Recreation Foundation receives funding for its OHV safety and education experience at the Hollister Hills SVR as part of the California State Parks Adventure Pass program for 4th-graders. To ensure a safe riding experience at the Corral Canyon kids' OHV riding area on the Cleveland National Forest, the San Diego Off-Road Coalition will use its Yamaha OAI grant to purchase rice haybales for creating a track boundary.

Yamaha awarded 13 grants for Q1 of 2023, totaling more than $288,000 in funding to the following organizations:

The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks Natural Restorations (Arizona) California Outdoor Recreation Foundation Pel-Cho Muddnutz ATV/UTV Club (Wisconsin) Colorado Motorcycle Trail Riders Associations Post Wildfire OHV Recovery Alliance (California) Crested Butte Avalanche Center (Colorado) San Diego Off-Road Coalition Day Mountain Road Association (Maine) Strider Education Foundation (National) East Branch Sno-Rovers & ATV (Maine) Western Trails Conservancy (Idaho) Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center (Montana)

The deadline to apply for consideration in the 2nd quarter funding cycle is June 30, 2023. Yamaha encourages OHV riding clubs, land stewardship, and related outdoor recreation organization with nonprofit status, to visit YamahaOAI.com to learn how to apply for a grant and review the submission guidelines. There, you also will find the Yamaha OAI grant application form, as well as the informative blog, which includes recaps of typical projects for inspiration.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $5 million contributed to over 450 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state, and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

Updated guidelines, an application form, and news about the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com. For specific questions about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, call the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com, or write to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

